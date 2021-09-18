Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Debate About Who Has More Hits Following Battle Request

Jermaine Dupri is very adamant about battling against Diddy hit-for-hit, and he made that very clear while on Live with Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, and Diddy himself.

On Friday, the two artists/ producers got into a heated, but yet comical debate on who has more hits, and who would win if they were ever to face off in a battle. However, Diddy has made it clear that he thinks Dr. Dre is the only person who has the catalog that can compete with his.

Diddy said to Jermaine, “I don’t even hear them play none of your sh*t. Ayo when they go back in the club, I don’t hear them play none of your sh*t. I don’t hear anybody rocking no Kriss Kross sh*t or no Bow Wow sh*t. I want Dre, where is Dre?”

Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg told Diddy that Dr. Dre has no interest in doing a battle. However, Snoop said he’ll ask Dre again if he would be down for a battle.

Diddy then challenged JD to play five of his best hits right there on Instagram Live because he is so confident that JD’s hits could not compete with his. However, JD refused to play any of his hits. Instead, he was more interested in Diddy signing the paperwork so the battle could be official.

Nonetheless, through all of the debating, Diddy made it clear to viewers that it’s all love between him and JD. He said, “Everybody this is all friends and family and it’s all love man, it ain’t nothing.”

As we previously reported, Diddy had already turned down JD’s offer for a battle and said, “Beloved you my n***a but your arms too short to box with God!!! You ain’t got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary. But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me. – LOVE.”

After watching Diddy and JD go back and forth on Instagram Live, fans have become excited about a possible battle between the two. Time will only tell if these two legends will actually face off.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

