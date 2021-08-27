Diddy Encourages Black Men To Buy Houses Instead Of “Ugly” Richard Mille Watches

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The Richard Mille watch is one of the most coveted symbols of success in the world, and despite having a few of his own in the crib, Diddy wants Black men to invest their money in other ways.

In a series of stories on the ‘gram, Diddy shared his thoughts on the recent trend of buying the Swiss luxury company’s watches, and expressed that people are being “tricked” into wearing them.

“I’m in my bag right now. I’m not a hater, Im a connoisseur of fly sh*t and I’m just telling y’all, y’all getting tricked by the Richard Mille,” he said.

Diddy went on to compare the watches to a more affordable brand called Timex, which can be found at local retailers like Walmart and Target. He even went as far as saying Richard Mille’s are straight “ugly”.

“The Richard Mille is like a Timex or some sh*t like that,” he said. “Y’all, its not hot. It’s not hot. I have like two or three, I never pull them out. They ugly. I don’t even want hate. I don’t even know Richard Mille but f*ck it. I’m on some Black sh*t. Black men, save your money and go buy a house.”

Diddy’s comments come just on the heels of some of his peers flexing their Richard Mille’s on the ‘gram. James Harden and Yo Gotti showed off their watches on their Instagram stories, and Drake recently gifted Young Thug one of the pieces for his 30th birthday. Nicki Minaj set the tone for the craze a few weeks back when she stepped out in her rare $980K pink Richard Mille watch.

