Did conflicting reports about Evergrande defaulting cause Bitcoin to tank? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

Conflicting news about whether Chinese property giant Evergrande had defaulted on its overdue loan payments emerged just before Bitcoin’s recent price crash.

Evergrande Group is China’s second-largest property developer and is in debt for roughly $300 billion. There are fears that its collapse could spark a wider financial crisis.