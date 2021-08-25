Dick’s Sporting Soars on Revising Guidance One More Time By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Dick’s Sporting Goods stock (NYSE:) climbed more than 11% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as record earnings in the second quarter led it to revise its guidance again.

Same-store sales rose 19% and net sales rose 21% to $3.27 billion, driven by multiple factors that ranged from more people embracing outdoor workout to greater health consciousness as a result of the pandemic.

The company also reaped benefits from people looking for casual wear rather than office clothes as the pandemic spares them regular trips to the office.

E-commerce sales fell 28% from a year earlier, when most stores were closed because of the pandemic, but were still up 111% from two years ago.

All that helped the company deliver record quarterly earnings that came in at $5.08 per share, well ahead of the $2.83 estimate put out by analysts.

The company now expects to repurchase a minimum of $400 million of its common stock during 2021, double what it previously said.

Dick’s now sees its full-year consolidated same-stores sales rising 18%-20%. The previous target of 8%-11% growth had been in place since May, when it last raised its guidance. It now sees annual EPS between $12.45 and $12.95.