Diane Kruger And Norman Reedus Are Engaged

People reports that the actors have gotten engaged after a relationship that began with the pair meeting on the set of the film Sky in 2015.
The couple went public with their relationship in 2017, nearly two years after they reportedly first met.
Back in 2019, Kruger gave a rare comment to People about raising their daughter with Reedus: “He just looks at her with unconditional love,” she said before joking, “I wish he would look at me like that.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
