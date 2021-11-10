Diane Keaton Thought Reese Witherspoon’s Son Was Leonardo DiCaprio

Why is this making me laugh so hard??
She captioned it “MALE BEAUTY!!!”
It’s basically a slideshow of attractive men, but it’s better than that because Diane did a voice over to go along with the video and she does commentary on each of the guys. The video includes Robert Pattinson and Zayn Malik…
… and also this guy to which Diane says “I don’t know who this guy is, but how about that look? I’d go for it.”
But let’s rewind to the first guy. This man right here. Diane identifies him as Leonardo DiCaprio and says, “Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid.”
Good story Diane! However that’s not Leonardo DiCaprio!!! As Reese Witherspoon pointed out in the comments… that’s her son.
It’s DEACON!!!!!!! NOT LEO!!!!!!!
I need to know where the pic came from, and why Ms. Keaton thought it was Leo. WHO MISLED HER?? And thank god Reese Witherspoon took the time to watch Diane Keaton’s Instagram video or we’d never know.
Commentsbycelebs posted the interaction and Diane actually replied there. Apparently it was an honest mistake. I believe her.
In concusion: I feel like celebrities on Instagram are a fever dream. I love it. That’s all, bye!