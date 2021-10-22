Diane Francis: Trudeau must heed equalization referendum

Canada, as currently constituted, simply isn’t working for Albertans and for many others Photo by David Kawai/Bloomberg files

Article content The Alberta referendum on equalization payments is a wake-up call which cannot be ignored. Albertans pay billions into the federal kitty every year, and more than half the distribution of equalization ends up in Quebec so Albertans want, and deserve, to get out from under Ottawa’s unjust system.

Article content If the Trudeau government simply ignores this mandate the next vote in Alberta could be for secession. And that outcome could also lead to a referendum in Saskatchewan. Canada, as currently constituted, simply isn’t working for them and for many others. The re-election of Justin Trudeau with only 32.6 per cent of the popular vote not only underscores the country’s structural fault lines, but leaves Canadians with a leader whose priority is to propel Canada toward becoming Scandinavia on steroids. With help from the hapless NDP, the two privileged leaders — Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh — can rule as a majority without opposition. They can fix everyone’s teeth, give everyone free drugs, make working an option, tax the rich until they move to the Bahamas, and allow 400,000 immigrants a year or more into the country to snack on the great Canadian gravy train as long as they vote Liberal.

Article content This is not the country most Canadians want, and it’s good for all that Albertans are calling it out for what it is: A nation run by a Liberal elite who bribe Atlantic Canada and Quebec to stay in power. The equalization payments system is a nation-breaker because it exploits a province which is the single most important one underpinning Canada’s economy. By any measure, Alberta is not to be trifled with, but has been, dating back to the pillaging of its oil industry by the current Prime Minister’s late father in 1980. Diane Francis: Canada’s many China failures Diane Francis: Scandal-plagued Liberals under fire for not cracking down on malfeasance Diane Francis: Canada, U.S. move on much-needed NORAD modernization

Article content Alberta and Saskatchewan are now bigger economically than Quebec and yet have a smaller population of 5.6 million compared to Quebec’s 8.5 million. Besides that reality, the Laurentian Elite establishment should disavow itself of the notion that those two provinces are not that important in future because their wealth is mostly based on oil and gas, both of which are headed for the ditch. That’s blatantly untrue. The International Energy Agency forecasts that demand for natural gas will steadily grow this century, and oil demand will increase to 97 million barrels a day by 2025 and could lower to 77 million barrels a day by 2050 — only if most cars are electric vehicles powered by renewables. That’s two generations away and far from certain.

Article content The world’s foremost energy expert and historian, Daniel Yergin writes in his latest book “The New Map” that “oil will maintain a preeminent position as a global commodity, still the primary fuel that makes the world go round. Some will not want to hear that. But it is based on the reality of all the investment already made, lead times for new investment and innovation, supply chains, its central role in transportation, the need for plastics from building blocks of the modern world to hospital operating rooms, and the way the physical world is organized.” In addition, the media has failed to report that the UN Climate Change Panel worst case scenario of a 4 C rise in temperature is unlikely. Wall Street Journal columnist Holman Jenkins notes that “the best estimate of the ‘transient climate response’ this century is about 2.7 degrees, or 1.6 degrees on top of the warming experienced since the start of the industrial age.” Compare how this has been reported to “media coverage of the U.S. National Climate Assessment in 2018, which paraded as a nearly foregone conclusion a temperature increase of 6.1 degrees,” Jenkins adds. Even so, Canadians cannot under-estimate their Prime Minister when it comes to swallowing whole the climate change hysteria trotted out by the Gerald Butts and green zealots of this world. If Prime Minister Trudeau throws Alberta and Saskatchewan on to the pyre at the upcoming COP26 climate change summit on November 12, then that will provide another legitimate reason for Albertans to insist on justice.

