Diane Francis: Trudeau has neglected defence — and our enemies will take advantage

Article content Canada’s Liberal government has abrogated its defence obligations. Our military capability has been reduced through neglect and defunding, and Canada, with more coastline than any other country on earth, has a peanut-size navy and virtually no presence in the increasingly important Arctic. Canada’s allies, and its enemies, have taken notice, which will only serve to diminish our influence over international defence policy and participation in western alliances — areas Canada has historically played an outsized role in.

Article content Ottawa’s current indifference to security, and sovereignty, flows from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s belief, which he articulated in a 2015 interview with the New York Times, that Canada is the world’s first “post-national state” and has “no core identity.” The result is that Canada continues to be a NATO laggard, failing to meet the organization’s goal of spending two per cent of GDP on defence. Former U.S. president Donald Trump put pressure on Canada and other countries for not living up to their obligations. As a result, in June 2017, Trudeau announced a $62.3-billion increase in defence spending over 20 years. At the time, his defence minister admitted that at $18.9 billion a year, the Canadian military was “chronically under-funded,” which is why the government said it would increase spending to $32.7 billion by 2027.

Article content In 2020, Canada’s defence budget still amounted to only 1.4% of GDP But little has changed since then. According to figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2020, Canada’s defence budget still amounted to only 1.4 per cent of GDP (compare that to Australia, which was spending 2.1 per cent of GDP on defence). Canada’s neglect and indifference to its military responsibilities is unacceptable, given Russian aggression and the fact that China is looking for an opening to gain control of the Arctic, bidding for mines and scouting the territory. By contrast, Australia has stepped up and this month became part of an ambitious trilateral deal with the United Kingdom and United States to purchase a fleet of submarines to police the South China Sea and East China Sea — a strategic masterstroke designed to discourage China from blocking shipping lanes, choking 14 other economies and invading Taiwan.

Article content Similarly, the polar region needs policing, as Russia has invested heavily in infrastructure, development, offshore oil and mineral exploration, search and rescue capabilities, military posts and surveillance operations up and down its coastline. Its Northern Sea Route is operational, but not yet commercially successful. Canada, meanwhile, has done virtually nothing to develop or protect its interests in the North. Canada’s Arctic shipping routes will never be a viable alternative to Russia’s because they are littered with islands, but there’s no excuse for simply ignoring the region. Russia has officially claimed 1.2 million square kilometres of the Arctic as its territory, including land that is claimed by Canada. Such claims are made under rules set out by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and adjudication is still underway.

Article content Diane Francis: The Liberal electoral anchor will take Canada down with it Diane Francis: Trudeau’s housing plan won’t stop money laundering from fuelling out-of-control prices Diane Francis: Afghan withdrawal a bruise on our reputation Canada’s previous Conservative government placed a premium on increasing this country’s military presence in the Far North. A naval refuelling station was built and it commissioned the construction of Arctic and offshore patrol ships, which are just now being delivered. This is a commitment that likely would have continued if Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, a former Canadian Air Force captain, had won the election. The Tory platform recognized the threat posed by Russia and recommended investing in air and maritime surveillance capabilities, building two naval bases in the Arctic and expanding the country’s satellite monitoring assets to improve our early-warning systems. Such matters appear to be of little interest to Trudeau, but Canadians should be upset. Ottawa’s failure to meet its international obligations, to support the Canadian Armed Forces and to secure our sovereignty has been flagged by world leaders, including those with malign intentions. Either Canada acts like a sovereign nation, or others will do the job for us. Financial Post This is the first in Diane Francis’ series on defence policy. Next up: what Canada’s allies are doing about our security failures. Read and sign up for Francis’ newsletter on America at dianefrancis.substack.com.

