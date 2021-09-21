Diane Francis: The Liberal electoral anchor will take Canada down with it

Trudeau’s next budget will be the biggest vote-buying, tax-the-rich document since his father pillaged the oilpatch in 1980 Photo by Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images

Article content This election was a $600-million waste of time, thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Article content Like promises of clean water for Indigenous people, tree-planting and timely vaccines, this vote was another botched initiative by Trudeau. His failure to reach his goal of getting a majority is another example of his modus operandi, which is to concoct policies and initiatives that are unjustified, unformulated, unfunded and, in the end, go unfulfilled. For the second time in a row, Tories won the popular vote but came up short in terms of seats. Even worse, the country may have to go through this again in 2023: during the TVA debate, Trudeau said he would hold another election in 18 months, if he didn’t get a majority. The only bright light was that Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole performed well and received a lot of media coverage, and is now on the public’s radar and will hopefully hold Trudeau to account.

Article content Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post However, the Tories must evaluate why they didn’t do better, given the widespread dislike of Trudeau and the election call. O’Toole’s momentum ended when he was forced to wade into debates over mandatory vaccinations and the government’s assault-rifle ban. This provided an opening for an army of Liberal trolls and pundits to hijack the campaign and smear him. Relegated to a minority but ensconced, Trudeau will spend our money to win the next election. That means another $600 million here, $600 million there, and new teeth, free drugs and cheap daycare to buy votes. Trudeau will do this with complete impunity because the NDP will provide him with an effective majority, in return for even more socialism, which he will happily oblige.

Article content On the other hand, Trudeau’s failure to get a majority is a rebuke of his ridiculous immigration plan, his failure to address money laundering, his poor relationships with our allies and his government’s overspending. What’s apparent is that Canada’s left-wing base of voters is as entrenched as America’s right-wing base of voters. Neither contingent can be budged, even in the face of poor leadership, facts, hazards or smarter alternatives. That’s a formula for decline on both sides of the border. Financial Post Read and sign up for Diane Francis’ newsletter on America at dianefrancis.substack.com.

