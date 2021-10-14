Diane Francis: Facebook is the new tobacco. It’s time to rein it in

Operating with impunity has allowed Facebook and other social media giants to get too large and cause too much damage — to our youth and our democracies Photo by Dado Ruvic/Reuters illustration

Article content Facebook is the new tobacco. A fresh pile-on of protests against the company have followed since a whistleblower revealed how its subsidiary, Instagram, has been exploiting and damaging teenagers.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This was revealed in a Wall Street Journal series called the Facebook Files, which detailed internal company research showing how Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has harmful effects on young users, especially teenage girls. This was on top of many revelations in years past that Facebook had been the preferred vehicle of Russian saboteurs and domestic terrorists to promote their propaganda and hate. The issue was given even more prominence when the whistleblower testified in front of a congressional hearing last week. The backlash against the social network has reached such a fever pitch that even the tech industry bible Wired published a story this week titled, How To Permanently Delete Your Facebook Account.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To longstanding Facebook critics, like myself, this was welcome attention. I first criticized this company in 2012, when I questioned, in a Financial Post column, the number of users Facebook claimed it had when it first went public. My skepticism was based on the fact there were 30 “friends” listed on a Facebook account that included my name and email address that I did not create. I wrote about this, asking why its user base had not been audited. In 2017, I wrote in American Interest that Facebook was targeting vulnerable teenagers, who were depressed or unhappy, to make money: “An internal Facebook sales pitch to advertisers was leaked to an Australian newspaper. Facebook stated it had pinpointed an audience of thousands of young teenagers who felt ‘insecure,’ ‘defeated,’ ‘nervous,’ ‘failures,’ ‘worthless’ and ‘needed a confidence boost.’

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “These diagnoses were based on the psychoanalysis of private Facebook information: what users posted, what they liked, how they appeared in photos, who their friends and how depressed were they as well as their search and shopping histories, visits to mental illness sites or hotlines and so forth. Profiling anyone, especially emotionally vulnerable minors, is morally questionable.” Not coincidentally, Australia became the first country to take on Facebook and the other rogue social media companies in two ways. After a tussle last year with the company’s CEO and co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, it passed legislation that requires Facebook and other social media companies to pay for copyrighted content obtained from newspapers. Then, on Sunday, its government announced it will make these companies responsible for defamatory material published on their platforms. Canada and others should follow suit.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Guistra argued that such a defence was irrelevant because Twitter is disseminated globally. He won and his case is grinding its way through the system. But that’s not enough. Ottawa must show leadership and emulate Australia by forcing social media companies to pay for copyrighted material and by making them liable for damages caused by posts on their platforms. Operating with impunity has allowed Facebook and the other social media giants to get too large and cause too much damage — to our youth and our democracies. This privilege also led to maligned actors using them for nefarious purposes. Facebook was used to try to subvert the 2016 U.S. election, the French election and the Brexit referendum. Facebook was also used to promote the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. Hopefully this latest scandal forces the U.S., Canada and other countries to rein in Facebook and the world’s other rogue social media companies. Financial Post Read and sign up for Diane Francis’ newsletter on America at dianefrancis.substack.com.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.