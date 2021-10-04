Diana: ‘Truly awful’ Netflix musical condemned by viewers as ‘the worst thing ever’

Netflix viewers have piled condemnation on a new musical film about the late Princess Diana.

Diana is a forthcoming stage show, set to open on Broadway later this year. A rendition of the musical was recorded last year without an audience, with the full footage being released on Netflix last Friday (1 October).

In the film, the part of Diana is played by Jeanna de Waal, with Roe Hartrampf appearing as Prince Charles.

The reaction to Diana has been overwhelmingly negative, with critics and viewers lambasting the production for its premise and execution.

“Genuinely painful to watch,” wrote one Twitter user. “The idea of ‘DIANA: THE MUSICAL’ should’ve been destroyed, then burned, then have the earth where it grew salted.”

“Diana: The Musical is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen and I can’t stop thinking about it,” wrote someone else, while another viewer described it as “truly awful”, “totally execrable”, and “utter dogs***”.

Some managed to find perverse enjoyment in the film’s shortcomings, however, with one person writing: “Diana: the musical is honestly making my heart hurt, it’s so awful its amazing.”

“I cannot stress how awful and perfect the Diana musical is,” wrote someone else. “Objectively the worst thing I’ve ever seen. A flawless, stunning, fever dream. It should be considered a war crime and I want to watch it on repeat for the rest of my life.”

Another Twitter user queried: “How does this exist? This is the most hilariously awful thing I’ve ever seen – and I’ve seen The Room multiple times.

“Surely it’s a parody of a bad taste musical? However, everything online suggests it was made sincerely.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Comedian Josh Weller shared a clip from the film, writing: “Diana The Musical is accidentally the best comedy I have ever seen.”

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean jokingly replied: “Cut to gape-jawed opening night audience a la The Producers.”

Diana is available to stream on Netflix now.

The late royal is also the subject of a new biopic, directed by Jackie’s Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart as Diana.

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of Spencer here.