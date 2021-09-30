Diageo sees boost to margins as bars, restaurants open By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A bartender takes a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky in Almaty, Kazakhstan June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo



(Reuters) – Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo (LON:) Plc said on Thursday it has made a “strong start” to its financial year and expects organic operating margins to benefit from a further recovery in sales at restaurants and bars in North America and Europe.

However, it expects near-term volatility to remain, pointing to markets including Africa, Asia and Latin America.

“We have made a strong start to fiscal ’22 … as we benefit from resilience in the off-trade (retail) and continued recovery in the on-trade (bars and restaurants),” Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said in a statement ahead of the company’s annual general meeting later in the day.