DFG piles $12.6M into Astar Network’s Polkadot parachain bid By Cointelegraph

The first-ever parachain auction on is heating up, with leading projects from the Polkadot ecosystem competing for the coveted first slot.
On Nov. 15, DFG Group — a global blockchain investment firm controlling $1 billion in assets under management — announced it had pledged 300,000 DOT tokens (worth $12.65 million) in support of Astar Network’s parachain bid.
