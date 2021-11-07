‘Dexter’ Season 9 Updates On The Revival’s Cast, Premiere Date & More – Hollywood Life

The day has arrived! ‘Dexter: New Blood’ premieres November 7. Get all the latest updates about the cast, plot, and more.

Dexter Morgan is back to kill again. The limited series Dexter: New Blood makes its highly-anticipated premiere November 7 on Showtime. A lot has changed in a decade for our favorite serial killer, but at his core, he’s still the same Dexter.

The Dexter revival surprised everyone when it was announced in 2020, and now fans are anxious to see Dexter’s next chapter. Your favorite serial killer will be back for the limited series as well as his sister Deb Morgan. HollywoodLife is breaking down all the crucial Dexter: New Blood news.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Cast

Michael C. Hall, who played the one and only Dexter Morgan, is back for the limited series. However, he won’t be the only familiar face coming back for the revival.

Jennifer Carpenter, who played Deb Morgan, is returning for the Showtime limited series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jennifer and John Lithgow, who played the Trinity Killer in the original series, are “expected to appear in flashback scenes as the Dexter update has no plans of re-writing the show’s original canon.”

Jennifer left the door open just a crack about reprising the role of Deb in a series finale post-mortem interview with THR. “[It would take] an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”

John let it slip in an interview with Deadline that Jennifer would be returning for the revival as well. “It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang—including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and [showrunner] Clyde Phillips,” the Emmy winner said.

Back in 2018, Michael told our sister site Variety that he did not have “any immediate, definitive plans” to return to the character of Dexter Morgan. Over the two years since that interview, the showrunner and Michael found a story worthy of reviving the series.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series,” Gary, President of Entertainment for Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. “Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Jamie Chung and Oscar Wahlberg have joined the cast of the revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jamie will play Molly, a “true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles.” Oscar is set to play Zach, the “captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. He’s a bit of a bully, but generally the go-to-guy to have a good time. He’s the gateway to the in-crowd, which includes the daughter of the chief of police.”

Jamie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Molly is a confident, accomplished, and self-made journalist.” She added, “She found a lot of success as a true-crime podcaster, and as I’ve mentioned before is new to the world of Dexter and you can imagine how that shakes things up in his quiet world.”

The cast also includes Paralympian Katy Sullivan, who recurs as Esther, the “dispatcher at the Iron Lake Police Station.” Clancy Brown will play the show’s main villain. Julia Jones is the town’s chief of police, Alano Miller is a sergeant/high school wrestling coach, Johnny Sequoyah is the chief’s daughter.

Jack Alcott has been cast in the key role of Harrison, Dexter’s son that he left behind 10 years ago. Harrison, now a teenager, comes to Iron Lake looking for his long-lost father.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Trailer

The official name of the revival was revealed in July 2021 along with the trailer. Dexter: New Blood is the title of the special event series. Dexter: New Blood picks up 10 years after the events of the Dexter series finale.

Dexter, now going by the name Jim Lindsay, is living a quaint life in Iron Lake, New York. But he can’t seem to shake the man he used to be. “It’s been a whirlwind,” Dexter tells his therapist. “I’ve always had my demons so I went away. But sometimes, I have an urge too strong to ignore.”

The synopsis teases, “Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.” The trailer also gives us glimpses of new cast members, including Julia Jones, Alano Miller, and Clancy Brown.

New ‘Dexter’ Teaser

The new teaser opens with Dexter walking down a snowy street in a small town. Everyone calls him “Jimmy” or “Mr. Lindsay,” so it’s clear his new alias is Jim Lindsay. Dexter (as Jim Lindsay) is a sales associate at Fred’s Fish & Game in this small town.

Dexter continues to walk past everyone but stops when he sees a knife on display in a window. Dexter knows a thing or two about knives. Dexter is entranced by the knife. He doesn’t say anything, but he does take a deep breath. “There’s something about a small town,” the tagline for the teaser reads.

Jennifer Carpenter, who played Deb in the original series, posted the teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, “I haven’t even watched this one yet—— I just shared it immediately!”

First Teaser

Showtime released the very first teaser for Dexter season 9 on April 29. The footage, which has Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” playing in the background, features Dexter starring out the window into the snow-covered forest, where there’s a fire going. In the reflection of the window, you can see something squirming. You can faintly hear the person screaming. When Dexter turns around, he gives the camera his signature smile. Dexter doesn’t seem to be a lumberjack anymore! No flannel in sight!

A week before the first teaser dropped, Showtime hinted that footage was on the way. Showtime posted a 10-second video the included an ax. “Nature is calling,” the caption read.

Filming

The news of a Dexter revival was announced in Oct. 2020 by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. Dexter originally came to an end after 8 seasons in 2013. The new limited series began filming in early 2021.

Premiere Date

Filming began in early 2021. Showtime initially said that the revival has a tentative premiere date of fall 2021. The April 2021 teaser stressed that the Dexter revival would premiere in fall 2021. The sneak peek trailer that was released on July 25 confirmed that Dexter: New Blood would premiere November 7 at 9 p.m. on Showtime. The Dexter revival will consist of 10 episodes.

Storyline

Dexter was presumed dead after his boat capsized during a hurricane in the series finale. In the show’s shocking final moments, Dexter was revealed to be alive and living a solitary life as a lumberjack in Oregon. The series finale was very controversial, with fans unsatisfied with Dexter’s ending.

The revival will take place 8 years after the Dexter finale, with the serial killer living in a new place “we’ve never seen him before,” executive producer Clyde Phillips told TV Insider. Clyde also hinted at a lot of death in season 9. “Dexter always has what we call ‘the dark passenger’ living inside him,” he continued. “He is more grounded than he’s ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die.”

The official logline for the revival reads: “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”

Will There Be A Season 10?

Nothing has been said about extending the revival beyond one season. Since this is television, anything is possible. However, Clyde noted in his interview with TV Insider that the show is “moving forward to an ending that will be surprising but inevitable.” Sounds like the 10-episode revival may have a very definitive ending.