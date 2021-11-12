DEXs growing faster than CEXs but Binance still sees 171M visitors in a month By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A new Chainalysis report shows that the number of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) is growing faster than all other types of crypto exchanges. But Similar Web data shows centralized exchanges are far from unpopular, with Binance seeing 171 million visitors in October.

Chainalysis published a report on crypto exchanges on Nov. 11 and provided an analysis by breaking the exchanges down by their business models including DEXs, CEXs, over-the-counter (OTC) brokers, derivatives platforms and high-risk exchanges with minimal know your customer (KYC) requirements.

Growth of active crypto exchanges: Chainalysis

Binance is still the top dog