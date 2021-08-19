Devin Haney & India Love Get Close In New Video

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It looks like boxer Devin Haney has moved on from her previous relationship, and he’s getting close to someone new. Devin previously dated Jania Meshell, who is the mother of one of NBA Young Boy’s sons. Devin and Jania have had their breakup to make up moments in the past, but it seems like things are taking a different turn this time around.

Earlier this week he hinted that he was hanging out with another woman, and fans suspected it was model and influencer India Love, and their predictions turned out to be true.

This time they weren’t keeping things lowkey and were spotted getting close as India rapped Andre 3000’s verse from UGK and Outkast’s classic hit single “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).” Devin could be seen pulling India in closer and placing his hands around her waist and then gradually moving to her lower backside. And in return, India had her arms wrapped around his neck as she continued to rap the verse.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

