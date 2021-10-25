Developed nations say they can deliver $100 bln climate fund by 2023

Article content

OTTAWA — Developed nations are confident they can reach their goal of handing over $100 billion a year to poorer countries to tackle climate change by 2023, three years later than originally targeted, an official plan said on Monday.

The plan on how to reach the goal, prepared by Canada and Germany ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland, said developed countries needed to do more and complained that private finance had not lived up to expectations.

Climate finance is a crucial issue for the summit, which is aiming for more ambitious country commitments to limit warming. But the failure to meet the $100 billion goal by 2020, an objective that was set in 2009, is a symbol of broken past promises that could undermine trust and complicate efforts to set new goals for ramping up climate aid.