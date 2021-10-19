Developed market equities, U.S. tech, Japan to gain in 2022, fund manager says

Article content MUMBAI — Developed market equities, including U.S. technology stocks other than the so-called FAANG group, are expected to outperform next year, the global head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments said. The ‘FAANG’ group includes Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. Higher vaccination rates, an impending turnaround in the automotive industry driven by a return of chips’ supply, and a new prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/echoing-opposition-japans-kishida-woos-voters-with-abenomics-critique-2021-10-18will also be positive for Japan, Michael Kelly told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Monday.

Article content “Japan is a new love of ours,” he said. Kelly expects a mild correction in equity markets from now until the end of the year, with the first half of 2022 being tough for all asset classes. A “confluence of headwinds,” including supply chain bottlenecks, growing energy shortage, and wage price spirals aided by central banks’ monetary policies, have begun creating a circle of “wagon trains around markets,” Kelly said. PineBridge, which manages $133 billion in assets, is adjusting its portfolio from “early recovery, early cyclical beneficiaries … towards a balance between some more sustainable growth allocations,” he said. Preparing for a “slower, choppier flatness” as growth peaks and central banks begin withdrawing stimulus, Kelly said: “We’re still early enough with this in pent-up returns potential.”