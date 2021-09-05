Devale And Khadeen Ellis Share They Are Having Another Boy!

When Devale and Khadeen Ellis, shared the news in June that they were expecting their fourth child together many people were excited and hopeful that the couple who have been together for 18 years, and married for 10, would finally have a baby girl. The YouTube stars currently have three sons ages Jackson, Kairo, and Kaz. Devale shared the news on his Instagram with an adorable photoshoot where his wife and their boys were wearing matching leather jackets, denim jeans, and white tees.

After a few months of leaving the world to wonder, last night they finally revealed the gender of their growing child! The Ellis’ dropped a unique gender reveal no one had ever seen before to share that they are having another baby boy. The Roommates showed them so much love in the comments and celebrated them for the creative video. One of the Roommates commented, I just love them!!! Another boy lawdddd. She’s blessed to have a gang of males to protect her forever!!”

Another Roommate commented, “She can’t have a girl to save her life but all the same, it’s a blessing. Congrats!” It doesn’t seem like Khadeen is taking the news too hard. She seems to be in good spirits and embracing the fact that she’s a girl mom! Congrats to Khadeen and Devale! We wish you a happy, healthy, and safe delivery!

