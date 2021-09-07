Deutsche Telekom bulks up T-Mobile US stake as it sells Dutch unit

Article content

BERLIN — Deutsche Telekom struck a share-swap deal with Softbank to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile and sold its Dutch unit in a major restructuring of interests that strengthens the German group’s transatlantic focus.

As a result of the two deals announced on Tuesday, Deutsche Telekom will raise its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% to 48.4%, bringing CEO Tim Hoettges closer towards his goal of securing direct majority control over the U.S. telecoms operator.

Softbank will in return receive a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom, establishing a direct shareholding relationship after Softbank sold its U.S. Sprint unit to T-Mobile in a deal that closed in early 2020.