Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content FRANKFURT — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Deutsche Bank’s asset manager DWS over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent DWS shares down almost 13% in morning trade. The two people spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing investigations. DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Article content If it progresses, the case will be watched closely by the asset management industry. Fund managers have rapidly amassed billions of dollars of assets that are meant to have an environmental or social profile, but is facing growing scrutiny over how firms define and apply environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. The SEC investigation follows a report earlier this month, also by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing the former head of sustainability at DWS saying the investment firm overstated how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage investments. The former manager, who could not immediately be reached for comment, left DWS earlier this year after less than a year in the job. An SEC spokesperson said: “The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.”