Deutsche Boerse-owned Eurex debuts Bitcoin futures trading By Cointelegraph

Deutsche Boerse-owned Eurex debuts Bitcoin futures trading

Matilda Colman
Eurex, a derivatives exchange owned by German stock market operator Deutsche Boerse (DE:), has debuted cryptocurrency derivatives trading with ETC Group’s (BTC) exchange-traded note (ETN) futures product.

Eurex officially announced Monday the launch of the Bitcoin ETN Futures contract developed by London-based crypto derivatives issuer ETC Group.