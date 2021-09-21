Deutsche Boerse launches Solana and Polkadot ETNs by VanEck By Cointelegraph

German stock market operator Deutsche Boerse (DE:) continues diving into the cryptocurrency derivatives by listing three new crypto exchange-traded notes (ETN) by VanEck.
Deutsche Boerse officially announced on Tuesday that VanEck’s new ETNs on Polkadot’s DOT, Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) are now tradable on its digital stock exchange, Xetra, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.