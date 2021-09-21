Deutsche Boerse launches Solana and Polkadot ETNs by VanEck By Cointelegraph

German stock market operator Deutsche Boerse (DE:) continues diving into the cryptocurrency derivatives by listing three new crypto exchange-traded notes (ETN) by VanEck.

Deutsche Boerse officially announced on Tuesday that VanEck’s new ETNs on Polkadot’s DOT, Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) are now tradable on its digital stock exchange, Xetra, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.