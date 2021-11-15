Deutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Central bankers must change course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank (DE:) Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday.
Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said he didn’t share the opinion of central bankers that inflation increases were temporary.
“I think monetary policy must take countermeasures here – and sooner rather than later,” Sewing said.
“The supposed panacea of recent years – low interest rates with seemingly stable prices – has lost its effect, and now we are struggling with the side effects,” he said.
