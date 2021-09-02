Detroit Zoo Begins Process Of Administering COVID-19 Vaccine To Its Most Vulnerable Animals—Including Lions, Tigers & Gorillas

#Roommates, as more Americans continue to get fully vaccinated against the spread of COVID-19, the safety protocol now includes animals at one of the most popular zoos in the country. It was recently announced that the Detroit Zoo is currently in the early stages of administering COVID-19 vaccinations shots to its most vulnerable animals.

@Newsweek reports, as detailed in a press release earlier this week, the Detroit Zoo has started vaccinating some of its most popular animals who are more vulnerable to contracting the COVID-19 virus. The animals include gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers and lions. The vaccine that has been administered is specifically to be used for zoo animals and it’s created by pharmaceutical company Zoetis. The use of the vaccine for the zoo animals was officially authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture on a case-by-case basis.

The Detroit Zoo’s Chief Life Sciences Officer, Scott Carter, spoke about the vaccination decision, saying “The animals routinely get other vaccinations. Many of the mammals are trained to present themselves to our animal care staff for minor medical procedures, including vaccinations. We’re both thankful and relieved a special vaccine is now available to protect against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Centers For Disease Control revealed that there have been several reports of animals contracting the COVID-19 after being in contact with humans who had the virus. In addition to zoo animals, those animals also include cats, dogs, ferrets, wild white-tailed and mink on mink farms.

Detroit Zoo Director Of Animal Health, Dr. Ann Duncan, explained that the likelihood of zoo animals contracting a virus is not totally common, but safety precautions should still be taken. “It’s not extremely common for animals to be infected with [the virus], but we think it’s important to provide this safeguard since we can,” she said.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Detroit Zoo Begins Process Of Administering COVID-19 Vaccine To Its Most Vulnerable Animals—Including Lions, Tigers & Gorillas appeared first on The Shade Room.