details of Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives was poised on Friday to vote on a bill that would boost spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other transportation infrastructure, a centerpiece of Democratic President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.
If it passes, the Senate-approved bill would head to Biden’s desk to sign into law.
Here are major elements of the package:
NEW SPENDING
– Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion
– Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion
– Broadband internet infrastructure: $65 billion
– Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion
– Public transit: $39.2 billion
– Electrical grid improvements: $73 billion
– Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion
– Electric vehicle chargers and other infrastructure: $7.5 billion
– Cleaning up polluted sites, reclaiming abandoned mines, plugging oil and gas wells: $21 billion
– Electric school buses, low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion
– Reconnecting inner-city neighborhoods that were divided by freeways or other transportation lines: $1 billion
– Airport maintenance and improvements: $25 billion
– Port and waterway improvements: $17 billion
NEW FINANCING
– Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion
– Reinstating Superfund fees: $14.5 billion
