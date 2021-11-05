details of Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side, during a speech from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., Octo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives was poised on Friday to vote on a bill that would boost spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other transportation infrastructure, a centerpiece of Democratic President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

If it passes, the Senate-approved bill would head to Biden’s desk to sign into law.

Here are major elements of the package:

NEW SPENDING

– Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion

– Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

– Broadband internet infrastructure: $65 billion

– Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion

– Public transit: $39.2 billion

– Electrical grid improvements: $73 billion

– Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion

– Electric vehicle chargers and other infrastructure: $7.5 billion

– Cleaning up polluted sites, reclaiming abandoned mines, plugging oil and gas wells: $21 billion

– Electric school buses, low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion

– Reconnecting inner-city neighborhoods that were divided by freeways or other transportation lines: $1 billion

– Airport maintenance and improvements: $25 billion

– Port and waterway improvements: $17 billion

NEW FINANCING

– Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion

– Reinstating Superfund fees: $14.5 billion