Details From Katie Couric’s New Book



NBC / Via youtu.be



In a Yahoo News article, Couric quoted Ginsburg calling the protests “dumb and disrespectful.” However, in order to protect the late justice’s reputation, she left out more controversial statements, like when RBG called the kneeling, “Contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.”

Today, Couric says she probably should have included the full quote, although Ginsburg ultimately had to acknowledge her comments that Couric did include, calling them “harsh and dismissive.”