Details From Katie Couric’s New Book

Yup, she really did go there. 👀
Content warning: This post contains mentions of sexual assault and eating disorders.
1.
Couric struggled with an eating disorder throughout her teenage years and early adulthood.
2.
At the start of her career, Couric tried to go by “Katherine” on screen to “lend an air of authority [her] face and voice lacked.”
3.
Much of Couric’s family “was blighted with racists.”
4.
In 1983, a CNN executive announced at a meeting that Couric was successful “because of her determination, hard work, intelligence, and breast size.”
5.
Couric didn’t initially realize the extent to which her former cohost, Matt Lauer, committed sexual misconduct at work, and she brushed off stories about it until he was called out during the #MeToo movement. She says she doubts she will ever speak with him again.
6.
Couric edited an interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg to leave out negative comments she made about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.
7.
Because it’s much harder for women to rise up in her field than men, Couric felt threatened by, and was regretfully “way less welcoming” to, up-and-coming journalist Ashleigh Banfield.
8.
When Couric switched from Today to CBS Evening News, her new colleagues gave her a “chilly reception.”
9.
Couric called ex-CBS executive Les Moonves (who was ousted after accusations of alleged sexual misconduct came to light) “a close-talker with bad breath.”
10.
She dished out some juicy details, put-downs, and descriptions of A-listers like Martha Stewart, of whom she writes it took her “a few years and some healthy humbling (prison will do that) to develop a sense of humor.”
11.
Couric said when she met Prince Harry, the smell of cigarettes and alcohol seemed to “ooze from every pore.”
12.
She called her ex-boyfriend — TV producer Tom Werner — a “textbook narcissist.”
13.
Louis C.K. asked Couric to act in a scene of his sitcom, Louie, that was reminiscent of his alleged real-life inappropriate behaviors with two female comedians.
14.
And Larry King allegedly “lunged” at twentysomething-year-old Couric on a date.
Couric’s memoir is set to hit shelves on Oct. 26, but it is available for pre-order now.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!