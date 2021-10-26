Details emerge on corporate minimum tax plan from U.S. Senate Democrats -CNBC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) walks to the Senate floor during a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

(Reuters) – Democratic U.S. senators on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to enact a 15% minimum corporate tax that is expected to apply to about 200 corporations, CNBC reported.

It said the plan was put forward by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, both Democrats, alongside Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

The proposal targets businesses with more than $1 billion in profits annually over a three-year period, CNBC said, citing legislative language posted to Warren’s website.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR