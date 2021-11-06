Despite myths dropshipping & reselling on Amazon can be very lucrative

Dropshipping can generate a respectable income, despite the myths that surround it
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected.
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
Those interested in pursuing a business or side hustle in dropshipping and Amazon reselling may have heard multiple myths about the topic, but the pursuit can still be a very profitable one if you know what you’re doing.
As outlined by Steve Tan — a dropshipper who has had significant success — on Forbes , there are multiple myths about dropshipping that are easy to fact check. Principle among them may be whether or not dropshipping and reselling on sites such as Amazon, eBay, and Shopify actually abide by the law.
That dropshipping is illegal is one such myth, says Tan, elaborating:” Dropshipping is legal, but like any other e-commerce business, you have to abide by the policies imposed by the online platforms you choose to use. A few popular examples are Amazon, eBay and Shopify. Online platforms have rules that may uphold, among others, product quality and customer satisfaction requirements, and you’ll have to make sure these are reflected in your store’s policy. Additionally, you have to follow the policies of the countries you’ll be selling to.”
Clearly, knowing the ins and outs and the best practices for dropshipping and reselling is vital to having any kind of success with it. Not only that, but educating yourself on the concepts of dropshipping and reselling is vital to find success quickly – if at all. Topics such as using Fulfillment By Amazon, Google Trends, launching FBA brands or private labels, and suspension prevention are all vital tools for prospective resellers to master.
A great place to start is with The 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle , which covers all the above topics and more. It’s currently available for a 15 per cent further reduced price of $36.90 for a limited time only as a part of a Pre-Black Friday Sale when you use the coupon code SAVE15NOV. The bundle includes 11 courses covering essential topics of dropshipping and reselling, split into 640 comprehensive lessons spanning 97 hours of content. The courses are taught by highly rated instructors who are specialists in online marketing and dropshipping.
