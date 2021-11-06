Despite myths dropshipping & reselling on Amazon can be very lucrative

Dropshipping can generate a respectable income, despite the myths that surround it Photo by Christian Wiediger / Unsplash

Article content Those interested in pursuing a business or side hustle in dropshipping and Amazon reselling may have heard multiple myths about the topic, but the pursuit can still be a very profitable one if you know what you’re doing. As outlined by Steve Tan — a dropshipper who has had significant success — on Forbes , there are multiple myths about dropshipping that are easy to fact check. Principle among them may be whether or not dropshipping and reselling on sites such as Amazon, eBay, and Shopify actually abide by the law.

Article content That dropshipping is illegal is one such myth, says Tan, elaborating:” Dropshipping is legal, but like any other e-commerce business, you have to abide by the policies imposed by the online platforms you choose to use. A few popular examples are Amazon, eBay and Shopify. Online platforms have rules that may uphold, among others, product quality and customer satisfaction requirements, and you’ll have to make sure these are reflected in your store’s policy. Additionally, you have to follow the policies of the countries you’ll be selling to.”

