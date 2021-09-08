Despite Bitcoin price crash, BTC is the internet of value transfer: Novogratz By Cointelegraph

Home Business Despite Bitcoin price crash, BTC is the internet of value transfer: Novogratz...

Matilda Colman
The crypto market is back to major price swings followed by a (BTC) price crash on Tuesday, the day the largest cryptocurrency became legal tender in El Salvador. But it was not unexpected for many crypto veterans, including Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the billionaire Bitcoin bull said that crypto is still dominated by retail investors who are “too excited” by the recent interest from institutions such as Visa (NYSE:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:).