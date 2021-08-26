Home Business Despite a $17 million loss on Bitcoin investment, Meitu stays bullish By...

Despite a $17 million loss on Bitcoin investment, Meitu stays bullish By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Despite a $17 million loss on Bitcoin investment, Meitu stays bullish

Hong Kong-listed Chinese technology company Meitu recorded an RMB111,907,000 (approximately $17.3 million) impairment loss on its holdings in the first half of 2021.

The tech company, best known for its popular beauty apps, reported the loss in its latest financial results. According to Meitu’s Aug. 25 HKEX filing;

The decrease in fair value of the acquired Bitcoin as of June 30, 2021, in the amount of approximately RMB111.9 million was recognized as impairment, while the increase in fair value of the acquired Ether as of June 30, 2021, in the amount of approximately RMB94.9 million was not recognized as revaluation gain.

Nevertheless, the firm hopes to bounce back if the price of Bitcoin remains bullish.

The impairment in relation to the acquired Bitcoin as of June 30, 2021, is reversible (whether in whole or in part) in the Group’s upcoming annual results for the year ending December 31, 2021, should there be a subsequent increase in the fair value of the Acquired Bitcoin as of the end date of the financial year

According to a report by BTC PEERS, the Chinese tech giant spent $40 million on Bitcoin and in early March under the company’s “cryptocurrency investment plan” that allows it to purchase up to $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

The company invested an additional $50 million on March 17 on 386 BTC and 16,000 ETH.

In July, the company explained that its “board believes that the blockchain industry is still in its early stage and that cryptocurrencies have ample room for appreciation in value over the long-term,” indicating its long-term interest in digital currencies.

Other publicly-listed companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla (NASDAQ:), and Thai-listed financial consultancy The Brooker Group are yet to report any kind of crypto loss caused by the fall in crypto prices in the second quarter of 2021.

The crash was a result of a string of negative news, including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining, and Elon Musk’s tweet that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for payment.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $46,800 following a market recovery this month. The total market cap of the crypto industry has also surpassed the $2 trillion benchmark, the first time since May.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©