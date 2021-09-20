DeSpace IDO Prepares for September Launch By CoinQuora

- DeSpace has announced the date of its IDO to be held between September 20-21.
- The platform’s native token DES will be available for sale.
- Further details about the project will be shared on the company’s social media.
Mark your calendars! September 20-21 is for DeSpace IDO on A2DAO, DuckStarter, and Poolz.finance.
Next-gen decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) navigation tool DeSpace is launching and the date has been set for September. The project’s initial DEX offering is planned to take place across three IDO platforms on the set dates. The platform’s native token, DES, will be available for sale to the public.
As per the tokenomics shared by the company’s whitepaper, a total of 781,251 DES will be available at a price of $0.32 each. 50% of the allocati…
