Descartes Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter (Q2FY22). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“We continue to focus on helping our customers thrive in the face of an increasingly dynamic, complex global trade landscape, and in turn our customers continue to trust us with more of their business” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “The challenges and opportunities faced by our customers can vary for shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and customs authorities, but all parties need to connect and collaborate in real-time. Our Global Logistics Network does just that, helping our customers seamlessly exchange information and leverage data with a growing number of tailored, value-added applications for each participant to manage the lifecycle of shipments.”

Q2FY22 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Q2FY22 included:

Revenues of $104.6 million, up 25% from $84.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ( Q2FY21 ) and up 6% from $98.8 million in the previous quarter ( Q1FY22 );

) and up 6% from $98.8 million in the previous quarter ( ); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $93.5 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $9.9 million (10% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.2 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 24% from $75.3 million in Q2FY21 and up 6% from $88.3 million in Q1FY22;

Cash provided by operating activities of $46.4 million, up 36% from $34.1 million in Q2FY21 and up 13% from $40.9 million in Q1FY22;

Income from operations of $26.1 million, up 74% from $15.0 million in Q2FY21 and up 12% from $23.4 million in Q1FY22;

Net income of $23.2 million, up 121% from $10.5 million in Q2FY21 and up 26% from $18.4 million in Q1FY22;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.27, up 125% from $0.12 in Q2FY21 and up 29% from $0.21 in Q1FY22; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 million, up 35% from $34.0 million in Q2FY21 and up 11% from $41.5 million in Q1FY22. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 40% in Q2FY21 and 42% in Q1FY22.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes’ ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q2

FY22 Q1

FY22 Q4

FY21 Q3

FY21 Q2

FY21 Revenues 104.6 98.8 93.4 87.5 84.0 Services revenues 93.5 88.3 82.7 77.6 75.3 Gross margin 76% 76% 75% 74% 73% Cash provided by operating activities 46.4 40.9 36.5 33.1 34.1 Income from operations 26.1 23.4 21.9 18.8 15.0 Net income 23.2 18.4 17.2 13.3 10.5 Net income as a % of revenues 22% 19% 18% 15% 13% Earnings per diluted share 0.27 0.21 0.20 0.15 0.12 Adjusted EBITDA 45.9 41.5 38.6 36.4 34.0 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 44% 42% 41% 42% 40%

Year-to-Date Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ six-month period ended July 31, 2021 (1HFY22) included:

Revenues of $203.4 million, up 21% from $167.7 million in the same period a year ago ( 1HFY21 );

); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $181.8 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $19.1 million (10% of total revenues) and license revenues of $2.5 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 22% from $149.4 million in 1HFY21;

Cash provided by operating activities of $87.3 million, up 42% from $61.6 million in 1HFY21;

Income from operations of $49.5 million, up 61% from $30.7 million in 1HFY21;

Net income of $41.6 million, up 93% from $21.6 million in 1HFY21. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 20%, compared to 13% in 1HFY21;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.48, up 92% from $0.25 in 1HFY21; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $87.4 million, up 30% from $67.0 million in 1HFY21. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 43%, compared to 40% in 1HFY21.

The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over 1HFY22 and 1HFY21 (unaudited, dollar amounts in millions):

1HFY22 1HFY21 Revenues 203.4 167.7 Services revenues 181.8 149.4 Gross margin 76% 74% Cash provided by operating activities 87.3 61.6 Income from operations 49.5 30.7 Net income 41.6 21.6 Net income as a % of revenues 20% 13% Earnings per diluted share 0.48 0.25 Adjusted EBITDA 87.4 67.0 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 43% 40%

Cash Position

At July 31, 2021, Descartes had $128.4 million in cash. Cash decreased by $9.7 million in Q2FY22 and decreased $5.3 million in 1HFY22. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q2FY22 and 1HFY22 in millions of dollars:

Q2FY22 1HFY22 Cash provided by operating activities 46.4 87.3 Additions to property and equipment (0.9) (2.5) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (54.4) (90.3) Credit facility and other debt repayments (1.1) (1.1) Payment of debt issuance costs – (0.1) Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs 0.9 1.5 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (0.6) (0.1) Net change in cash (9.7) (5.3) Cash, beginning of period 138.1 133.7 Cash, end of period 128.4 128.4

Acquisition of Portrix

On May 7, 2021, Descartes acquired all of the shares of Portrix Logistics Software GmbH (“Portrix”), a provider of multimodal rate management solutions for logistics services providers. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $25.2 million (EUR 20.7 million), net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand.

Acquisition of GreenMile

On July 8, 2021, Descartes acquired all of the shares of GreenMile, LLC (“GreenMile”), a provider of cloud-based mobile route execution solutions for food, beverage, and broader distribution verticals. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $29.2 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand, plus potential performance-based consideration of up to $10.0 million, based on GreenMile achieving revenue-based targets over the first two years post-acquisition.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed ten acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2020 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q2FY22, Q1FY22, Q4FY21, Q3FY21, and Q2FY21, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q2FY22 Q1FY22 Q4FY21 Q3FY21 Q2FY21 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 23.2 18.4 17.2 13.3 10.5 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 Investment income (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) – – Income tax expense 2.7 4.8 4.5 5.2 4.2 Depreciation expense 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.5 1.4 Amortization of intangible assets 15.0 13.8 14.1 14.0 14.1 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.1 2.6 1.9 1.7 1.8 Other charges (recoveries) 0.4 0.5 (0.6 ) 0.5 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA 45.9 41.5 38.6 36.4 34.0 Revenues 104.6 98.8 93.4 87.5 84.0 Net income as % of revenues 22 % 19 % 18 % 15 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 44 % 42 % 41 % 42 % 40 %

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for 1HFY22 and 1HFY21, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) 1HFY22 1HFY21 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 41.6 21.6 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.5 0.6 Investment income (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Income tax expense 7.5 8.6 Depreciation expense 2.5 3.0 Amortization of intangible assets 28.8 27.8 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 5.7 3.0 Other charges 0.9 2.5 Adjusted EBITDA 87.4 67.0 Revenues 203.4 167.7 Net income as % of revenues 20 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 43 % 40 %

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)

July 31, January 31, 2021 2021 (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 128,358 133,661 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 37,542 37,206 Other 13,664 14,830 Prepaid expenses and other 19,209 16,939 Inventory 743 429 199,516 203,065 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 17,320 15,550 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 11,448 12,089 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 10,921 12,165 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 11,920 15,216 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 264,129 239,992 GOODWILL 616,783 565,177 1,132,037 1,063,254 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 7,966 7,955 Accrued liabilities 47,985 38,879 Lease obligations 4,165 4,168 Income taxes payable 2,966 3,383 Deferred revenue 55,563 49,878 118,645 104,263 LONG-TERM DEBT – – LONG-TERM LEASE OBLIGATIONS 7,835 8,895 LONG-TERM DEFERRED REVENUE 1,344 1,413 LONG-TERM INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 9,380 8,230 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 32,022 29,385 169,226 152,186 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 84,625,566 at July 31, 2021 (January 31, 2021 – 84,494,658) 534,210 531,825 Additional paid-in capital 468,381 464,102 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,293 (1,189 ) Accumulated deficit (42,073 ) (83,670 ) 962,811 911,068 1,132,037 1,063,254

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 31, July 31, July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES 104,570 84,045 203,408 167,748 COST OF REVENUES 25,470 22,397 49,319 44,264 GROSS MARGIN 79,100 61,648 154,089 123,484 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 11,328 9,421 22,339 18,743 Research and development 15,473 13,076 30,692 26,655 General and administrative 10,855 8,331 21,861 17,068 Other charges 414 1,671 934 2,454 Amortization of intangible assets 14,911 14,085 28,746 27,798 52,981 46,584 104,572 92,718 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 26,119 15,064 49,517 30,766 INTEREST EXPENSE (272 ) (312 ) (549 ) (632 ) INVESTMENT INCOME 61 19 124 63 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 25,908 14,771 49,092 30,197 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 4,732 (4,146 ) 6,866 (331 ) Deferred (2,000 ) 8,375 629 8,939 2,732 4,229 7,495 8,608 NET INCOME 23,176 10,542 41,597 21,589 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.27 0.13 0.49 0.26 Diluted 0.27 0.12 0.48 0.25 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 84,566 84,316 84,534 84,237 Diluted 86,128 85,753 86,066 85,585

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)