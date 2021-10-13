Derrick Rose & Alaina Anderson Are Now Engaged!

Congrats are in order to Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson. The couple is now engaged, and D. Rose popped the big question Tuesday night.

Alaina shared on her Instagram story that they were headed out for date night, and shortly after Derrick shared a photo of Alaina’s hand with the massive rock on her finger, as they sat on the basketball court in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The NBA star said, “To My Ace, I didn’t know things were going to go this way. Even from the jump, I didn’t know I was texting Big Jay. I didn’t know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever. When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That’s only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD. We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD. I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen.”

Alaina shared his post to her Instagram story as she laughed and said, “My hood poet.”

She also shared a video where her followers were able to get a closer look at her engagement ring.

Derrick and Alaina share their daughter Layla Malibu Rose and their son London Marley Rose, and Derrick has his eldest son P.J. Rose from a previous relationship.

Congrats to Derrick and Alaina on their engagement.

