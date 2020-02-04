Derrick Nnadi pays adoption fees for more than 100 dogs after the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML5960c1f1440cf2528a3da1a4fdc7b73f11% %MINIFYHTML5960c1f1440cf2528a3da1a4fdc7b73f12%









Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

Derrick Nnadi has celebrated the victory of the Super Bowl of the Kansas City Chiefs by paying adoption fees for all of the more than 100 dogs housed in the city's three rescue shelters.



Nnadi, a Virginia-born Nigerian parent, tweeted that adoptions were the "perfect way to end this great season,quot; after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL title decision in Miami on Sunday.

"We are very honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi that sponsors adoption rates for all of our adoptable dogs in our locations," KC Pet Project tweeted.

"What an incredibly generous gesture."

Sponsorship fees generally cost more than $ 100, and Nnadi previously paid for the adoption of a dog for each victory this season prior to the Super Bowl.

& # 39; Bosses cannot afford to rest on their laurels & # 39;

Derrick Nnadi celebrates after winning the Super Bowl

Analysis of American football expert and columnist Neil Reynolds …

When the last piece of confetti falls to the ground and the parades and celebrations are over, the Chiefs can take pride in being the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after losing at least 10 in each of their games. playoffs They followed Houston 24-0, Tennessee 10-0 and 17-7 and San Francisco 20-10.

While their opponents may have rested on their laurels, the Chiefs cannot afford to do so this offseason and have some vital issues to address. Patrick Mahomes is likely to sign a long-term contract that will make him the first quarterback in the league for $ 40 million per year and then it will be about who else can stay and adjust to the salary limit.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was a threat throughout this game and remains one of the main indoor players in the league. He is about to become a free agent and keeping him at home should be the number two priority … after Mahomes enters a new historic, record and well-deserved agreement.