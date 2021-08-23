Derivatives data shows pro traders turning bullish on EOS price By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Derivatives data shows pro traders turning bullish on EOS price

rallied in May after Block.one, a blockchain software firm, announced a $10 billion funding round to build an EOS-based crypto exchange platform called Bullish. The EOSIO development company revealed that it had raised capital from Peter Thiel and Mike Novogratz, as well as hedge fund managers Alan Howard and Louis Bacon. In light of the ‘bullish’ news, the recent $6 local top stands 60% below the $15 high reached on May 12, and this leaves investors with little reason to celebrate. At the moment, retail traders are not comfortable using leverage for bullish positions and professional traders have been neutral-to-optimistic since mid-July. EOS price in USD at Kraken. Source: TradingView EOS perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt.com EOS Sept. futures contracts premium at FTX. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph