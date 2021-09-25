Derivatives data favors Ethereum bulls even with this week’s crash below $3K By Cointelegraph

Ether (ETH) has been in a bearish trend since early September, and this week’s Evergrande-led market crash drove the price below $2,700 on Sept.20, its lowest level in 47 days. Curiously, just three weeks ago, Ether was testing the $4,000 psychological barrier, but this changed after mounting crypto regulatory concerns and the fear of China’s debt markets triggering a global sell-off intensified.
This week United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler spoke to the Washington Post about renewed plans to regulate the crypto sector and the growing stablecoin market.
Bulls still have an advantage in Friday’s $1.55 billion expiry
To win, bears need to keep Ether below $2,900
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.