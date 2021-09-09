Derek Jeter’s 2 Kids Attend Hall Of Fame Induction With Hannah Davis – Hollywood Life

It was a family affair for Derek Jeter when he was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sept. 8 — because his wife and two daughters were proudly watching from the front row!

Derek Jeter’s gorgeous wife, Hannah Davis, and the pair’s two kids, Bella Jeter, 4, and Story Jeter, 2, were in attendance for the baseball star’s Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Sept. 8. Derek and Hannah are extremely private about their personal lives and keep their little ones out of the public eye for the most part. However, the special occasion warranted a rare look at the little ones, who proudly cheered on their dad as he was honored for his legendary baseball career.

During his speech, Derek addressed his two little girls, who wore matching outfits to the event. “This day puts an exclamation mark on my playing career, which was my first dream,” he told them. “Through you all, with you all, I’m living another one.” Derek and Hannah have been together since 2012. They got engaged in 2015, and were married in July 2016. Bella was born in August 2017, followed by Story in Jan. 2019.

Derek was a member of the New York Yankees for his 20-year Major League Baseball career. He made his Major League debut in 1995, and played his last season with the Yankees in 2014. During that time, he won five World Series championships with the team. After leaving the team, he focused on his relationship with Hannah and building a family with her. However, he also became CEO and part-time owner of the Miami Marlins in 2017. He addressed his busy lifestyle in his Hall of Fame speech, and credited Hannah with standing by him.

“Hannah, you thought you married into retirement — you didn’t,” he admitted. “It didn’t take long for me to get back at it. I know you didn’t envision that part, but we’ve been through so much over the past five years. You’re the strongest person I know, which I’m sure you’re going to say is required when you’re dealing with me. You’re thoughtful, you’re caring, you’ve been an incredible wife and an even more amazing mother. I couldn’t be luckier. Let me say it again. Let me clarify — I couldn’t be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much and there’s been nothing more fulfilling in my life.”

Derek was elected to the Hall of Fame in Jan. 2020, which was his first year of eligibility. He was one vote away from unanimously being chosen. When news broke that the former shortstop was receiving this honor, he celebrated at home with Hannah, Bella and Story, and gave fans a look into the intimate moment via a video on social media.