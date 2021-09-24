Derek Chauvin Files Documents To Appeal Conviction And Sentence In George Floyd’s Death

Derek Chauvin isn’t too pleased about being convicted and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. The former Minneapolis police officer reportedly filed paperwork on Thursday showing his intent to appeal the court’s decision.

According to AP News, Derek plans to appeal on 14 grounds. In the documents, he claims that Judge Peter Cahill “abused his discretion or erred during several key points in the case.” He says the judge abused his discretion when he denied the request to move the trial out of Hennepin County “due to pretrial publicity.”

Derek is also arguing that Judge Cahill failed to let him strike “clearly biased” jurors, limited the admissibility of evidence against George and allowed the state to add a third-degree murder charge.

After deliberating for 10 hours in April, a jury found Derek guilty on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. The sentencing took place in June. As you may remember, Judge Cahill stated before sentencing that his decision was based on facts, not emotion, public opinion or attempts to send a message.

Derek is within the 90-day notice period given after sentencing. However, he didn’t just file an intent to appeal. Derek is also asking for the appeals process to be put on hold.

The affidavit filed on Thursday reveals that Derek currently has no lawyer for the appeals process or the income to hire one. He also stated that he has no income besides his low prison wages. Derek is asking for the appeals hold in hopes that the Supreme Court will review “an earlier decision to deny him a public defender” for his appeal.

Derek’s legal fees were previously covered by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s legal defense fund. Given the trial’s outcome, that source of funds has dried up.

“I have been informed that their obligation to pay for my representation terminated upon my conviction and sentencing,” Derek wrote in his affidavit.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Derek Chauvin Files Documents To Appeal Conviction And Sentence In George Floyd’s Death appeared first on The Shade Room.