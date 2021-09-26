Deputy chief of Russia’s Novatek says he will fight U.S. tax charges By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Then-Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay of Novatek speaks during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Mark Gyetvay, a deputy chief of Russian producer Novatek, who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges.

“Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I was indicted for baseless tax charges that I already settled through a voluntary program, and pleaded not guilty. I will vigorously fight these charges and will continue to discuss gas topics as normal,” Gyetvay wrote on Twitter (NYSE:).

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that Gyetvay had been arrested on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts. He faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Gyetvay, who holds passports from both the United States and Russia, was subsequently ordered released on a $80 million bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Frazier of the federal court for Florida’s Middle District, according to court filings.

He has been the leading voice at Novatek, anchoring conference calls with investors and representing the company at industry events as it seeks funds for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR