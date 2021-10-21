DentalMonitoring, the Leading AI-Based Dental Software Company, Announces a $150 Million Growth Financing, Reaching a Valuation Over $1 Billion

PARIS & AUSTIN, Texas — DentalMonitoring has become the first dental software company to attain a valuation over $1 billion announcing a $150 million growth financing. The round is led by a new investment of $90 million from Mérieux Equity Partners and $60 million from Vitruvian Partners, an existing financial investor, demonstrating confidence in the company’s ambitious plans.

Article content

Since CEO and co-founder Philippe Salah launched the company in 2014, DentalMonitoring has become the first player to harness AI for remote monitoring in the dental and orthodontic fields. Driven by the treating doctor, DentalMonitoring’s AI automates messages and instructions sent to patients and practice staff to synchronize the delivery of care with the need of care. DentalMonitoring is also the first and only company offering virtual practice solutions for all dental professionals to help streamline and automate their workflow from initial virtual consultation, patient triage and conversion, to remote monitoring of all appliances and brands. To date, there are over one million patients in more than 50 countries that have taken more than a billion intraoral images on the DentalMonitoring platform.

“We are proud to be supported by leading international funds,” says DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah. “This achievement marks a new milestone for the company, and is a testament to the new standard of care our team has brought to the profession. We will continue to deliver even more innovative solutions for dental professionals to help them provide better care and scale their practices.”

The company plans to use the proceeds to finance its rapid global growth, targeting an increased presence in the U.S. and expanding into new markets such as China and Japan. DentalMonitoring also plans to nearly double the number of employees in the next two years and target relevant acquisitions.

“AI is one of the major technologies to transform the delivery of healthcare and improve patient outcomes. DentalMonitoring’s team and their disruptive technology have convinced us of their ability to address the expanding demand for remote care capabilities for dental professionals. We are proud at Mérieux Equity Partner to back healthtech talent and look forward to supporting DentalMonitoring in their stellar growth, leveraging our international network.” added Caroline Folleas of Mérieux Equity Partners.

“By enabling remote dental care, DentalMonitoring is the biggest disruptor to the field since intraoral scanners in the 1990s and digital imaging in the 1980s. The company is an excellent fit with our investment strategy of backing best-in-class companies benefiting from strong market tailwinds with internationalization opportunities. Vitruvian renews its confidence to support the increasing needs of the company’s ambitious growth plans.” says Torsten Winkler of Vitruvian Partners.