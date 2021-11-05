Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.77% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.77%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 1.77%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.34% or 3.15 points to trade at 138.05 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 1.30% or 1.4 points to end at 109.5 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 0.61% or 2.0 points to 332.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 6.44% or 11.9 points to trade at 172.8 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 4.13% or 9.1 points to end at 211.0 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 3.66% or 19.6 points to 515.8.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 99 to 52 and 24 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 2.92% or 2.30 to $81.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 2.43% or 1.96 to hit $82.50 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.96% or 17.25 to trade at $1810.75 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.06% to 6.4408, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4379.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 94.328.