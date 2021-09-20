Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.45% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 1.45% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.59% or 8.6 points to trade at 549.6 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) added 1.48% or 40.0 points to end at 2740.0 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was up 0.95% or 4.6 points to 489.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.05% or 18.1 points to trade at 340.4 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) declined 4.86% or 900 points to end at 17600 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 4.82% or 945 points to 18645.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 141 to 18 and 12 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.52% or 1.09 to $70.73 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.22% or 0.92 to hit $74.42 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.68% or 11.85 to trade at $1763.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.08% to 6.3364, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4358.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.183.

