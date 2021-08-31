Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.31% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.31%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 1.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 7.19% or 13.4 points to trade at 199.1 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 0.59% or 0.85 points to end at 144.55 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was up 0.31% or 1.8 points to 581.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.60% or 4.0 points to trade at 105.8 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 2.66% or 91 points to end at 3333 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 2.56% or 16.5 points to 627.7.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 90 to 57 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.43% or 0.30 to $68.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.30% or 0.22 to hit $72.01 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.09% or 1.70 to trade at $1810.50 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.02% to 6.3017, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.713.