Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.28% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 1.28% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.92% or 2.60 points to trade at 138.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Pandora A/S (CSE:) added 1.54% or 12.0 points to end at 792.0 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 1.15% or 9.80 points to 858.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.66% or 8.9 points to trade at 181.0 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 3.61% or 9.3 points to end at 248.2 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 2.45% or 18.6 points to 741.2.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 106 to 41 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.25% or 0.19 to $75.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.38% or 0.30 to hit $78.61 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.19% or 3.35 to trade at $1760.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.13% to 6.4141, while EUR/DKK fell 0.02% to 7.4368.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 94.078.