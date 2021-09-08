Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.21% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.21%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 1.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coloplast A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.17% or 13.0 points to trade at 1124.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) added 0.99% or 5.4 points to end at 550.6 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was up 0.81% or 1.2 points to 155.1 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.50% or 11.9 points to trade at 252.5 at the close. Pandora A/S (CSE:) declined 3.26% or 26.2 points to end at 778.4 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 2.47% or 21.2 points to 837.4.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 107 to 41 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.27% or 0.87 to $69.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.06% or 0.76 to hit $72.45 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.25% or 4.50 to trade at $1794.00 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.22% to 6.2931, while EUR/DKK rose 0.05% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 92.750.