Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.68% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.68%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.74% or 3.2 points to trade at 189.7 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 0.92% or 1.30 points to end at 142.70 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was up 0.64% or 0.7 points to 110.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.97% or 11.6 points to trade at 577.0 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 1.91% or 20.00 points to end at 1028.00 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 1.31% or 3.4 points to 256.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 72 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.01% or 0.01 to $67.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.28% or 0.20 to hit $70.61 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.06% or 19.15 to trade at $1789.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.01% to 6.3262, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.977.