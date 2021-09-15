Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.66% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.66%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:), which rose 2.40% or 440 points to trade at 18800 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 2.36% or 460 points to end at 19915 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 0.79% or 5.0 points to 636.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 5.87% or 55.40 points to trade at 888.60 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 4.04% or 137 points to end at 3252 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 3.45% or 28.6 points to 800.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 104 to 45 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.40% or 440 to 18800. Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.36% or 460 to 19915.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 3.38% or 2.38 to $72.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 3.00% or 2.21 to hit $75.81 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.68% or 12.25 to trade at $1794.85 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.11% to 6.2926, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.472.