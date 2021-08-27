Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.63% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.63%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 1.80% or 8.4 points to trade at 475.4 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 1.50% or 50 points to end at 3384 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 1.44% or 22.5 points to 1589.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which fell 1.92% or 12.6 points to trade at 645.0 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 1.39% or 3.6 points to end at 254.8 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 1.21% or 12.20 points to 993.80.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 78 to 75 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.90% or 1.28 to $68.70 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.90% or 1.33 to hit $71.51 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.88% or 15.75 to trade at $1810.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.30% to 6.3077, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 92.737.