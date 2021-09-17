Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.61% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.61%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.50% or 3.2 points to trade at 217.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) added 1.43% or 38.0 points to end at 2700.0 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was up 0.96% or 4.6 points to 485.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.82% or 7.2 points to trade at 247.7 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 2.05% or 18.40 points to end at 877.00 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 1.85% or 10.2 points to 541.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 80 to 60 and 24 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.24% or 0.90 to $71.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.02% or 0.77 to hit $74.90 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.14% or 2.45 to trade at $1754.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.28% to 6.3368, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4359.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 93.135.